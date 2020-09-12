TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

