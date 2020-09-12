TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TDPAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TODS S P A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get TODS S P A/ADR alerts:

TDPAY stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Monday. TODS S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.