Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.26. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 626,467 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 74.54% and a negative net margin of 4,335.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

