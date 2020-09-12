Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,969. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

