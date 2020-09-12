Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Adobe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.35. 4,293,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,511. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.