Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Facebook by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 90,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 8,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.30. 876,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,752,532. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

