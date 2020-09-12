Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock worth $2,770,212. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 21,827,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,037,184. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

