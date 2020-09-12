Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.32. The company had a trading volume of 625,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,251. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day moving average is $245.42. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

