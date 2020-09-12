Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 26,370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 6,325,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,825. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

