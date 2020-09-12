Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,605 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,964,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,253,000 after purchasing an additional 72,073 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 88,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.