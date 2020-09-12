Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NVO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 805,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,819. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

