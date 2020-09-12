Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.