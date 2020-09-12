Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 11,314 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after buying an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.15. 983,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

