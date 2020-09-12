Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $57,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

SPDW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,020. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

