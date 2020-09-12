Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

