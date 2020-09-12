Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Nike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $119.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

