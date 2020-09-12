Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 151.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $23,045,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The company has a market cap of $304.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

