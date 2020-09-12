Townsquare Capital LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. 1,676,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

