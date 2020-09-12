Townsquare Capital LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $105,415,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. 13,730,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

