Townsquare Capital LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,485 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. CX Institutional increased its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $227.48. The company had a trading volume of 992,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.