Townsquare Capital LLC Has $15.35 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

