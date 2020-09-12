Townsquare Capital LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.83. 2,709,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

