Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.