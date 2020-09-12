Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 373,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,614. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.17.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

