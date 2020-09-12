Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after buying an additional 4,538,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

