Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $235.78. 1,171,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.