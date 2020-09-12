Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 65.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.49. 479,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,300. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.06. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

