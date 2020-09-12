Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.