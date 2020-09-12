Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.38. 3,490,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

