Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,915. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $339.25. The stock had a trading volume of 529,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.25. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

