Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of OLLI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,196. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

