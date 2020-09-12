Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

