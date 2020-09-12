Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $349,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

