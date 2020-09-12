Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $126.64. 257,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

