Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,869,597 shares of company stock valued at $455,030,161.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

