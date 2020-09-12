Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $544.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,455. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

