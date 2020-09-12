Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 564,567 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4,907.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 302,023 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.57. 1,006,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

