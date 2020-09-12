Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,407,000 after purchasing an additional 535,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,317. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

