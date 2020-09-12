Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 66.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,075 shares of company stock worth $42,859,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.90. 895,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,424. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

