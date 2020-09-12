Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. 244,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,340. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

