Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 37,349 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,349 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 2.75% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

MDYV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 43,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

