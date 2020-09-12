Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 219,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,001. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

