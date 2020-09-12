Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 207,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 94,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

