TrueDeck Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $223,284.08 and approximately $19,506.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00266097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01626920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00204232 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

