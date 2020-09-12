Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Truegame has a total market cap of $128,679.96 and approximately $33.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

