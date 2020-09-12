Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 7,272 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 2,460,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.