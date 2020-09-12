Trust Co of Kansas Buys 10,184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.