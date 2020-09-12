Trust Co of Kansas Has $13.07 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 7.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.