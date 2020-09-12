Trust Co of Kansas Has $13.17 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

