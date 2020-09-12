Trust Co of Kansas Has $305,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 175,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,685,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

